BREAKING: Cornell Students Cry Because They Didn’t Get Their Way

In a rather bleak display of unity, Cornell students clad in black held a “cry in” on Ho Plaza to express their grievances regarding the results of the presidential election. The event, which was sponsored by Planned Parenthood Generation Action at Cornell, consisted of students sitting around in a circle in front of Willard Straight Hall and displaying signs reading “As a compassionate person, this presidency is a personal attack” and “He’s not my president.”

The description on the Facebook event page read the following:

Join us as we hold each other, cry, and hug. We need to show that we are still here, we are not erased, and we matter. Today we cry, but tomorrow we’ll fight against bigotry, racism, sexism, transphobia, xenophobia, islamophobia, anti-semitism, ableism, sexual assualt, restrictive immigration policies, etc etc. The weapon we have is love (and activism, and rallies, and protests, and local/state elections, civil disobedience, and etc etc). We fight for and with each other.

Other students took to social media to express grievances. One student posted on the “Overheard at Cornell” Facebook page that “11/9 is the new 9/11,” which warranted offended responses from countless other students.

Unfortunately, neither sitting around and sobbing in public nor posting insensitive comments comparing a political election to an act act of foreign terrorism accomplish anything. While it is completely understandable that Cornell students, most of which are politically left-leaning, are dissatisfied with the results of this election, it is unfortunate to see such sophisticated young people resort to such childish acts as a means of grieving. It is also rather ironic to hear them fear being “erased,” as all Cornell students are intelligent young individuals with bright futures and a campus community that strives to provide them with countless privileges and opportunites.

If anything, cry-in’s and Facebook posts are simply excuses to express one’s pent-up emotions without actually addressing real social problems. Maybe instead of creating dramatic means to elicit sympathy from others, Cornell students should recognize that we are all united, and band together to create a specific plan and achieve actual progress, both on campus and off.

In several years, we will all be graduating and moving to the “adult” world. Sadly for some students, adults don’t sit around in circles crying and sipping their Starbucks when something adversely affects them. Adults recognize their unity through more productive means and work towards actual solutions. If Cornell students are truly this distraught by this election, then maybe they should realize this and begin behaving as the mature and sophisticated individuals that Cornell is supposed to teach them how to be.