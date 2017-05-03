Cornell to offer course on President Trump’s ‘xenophobic nationalism’
After the last few months of protests and cry-ins at top universities across the United States, it is a well-known fact that college students have become increasingly weak and intolerant of differing political opinions.
However, it’s one thing to sit among liberal peers and hear conservative opinions shot down—it’s an entirely different ballgame when the professors responsible for Cornell students’ Ivy League education bring their political opinions in where they don’t belong.
In perusing the course roster for the fall semester, one class stands out as honest enough to admit from the start that it will be bashing President Trump: Peter Katzenstein’s Government 2817, entitled America Confronts the World.
The course description reads,
Donald Trump and Barak [sic] Obama give us two visions of America and of the world: xenophobic nationalism and pragmatic cosmopolitanism. America and the world are thus constituted by great diversity. The first half of the course seeks to understand that diversity in American politics and foreign policy viewed through the prisms of region, ideology, region, race, class and religion. The second half inquires into the U.S. and American engagement of different world regions and civilizations: Europe, Russia, North America, Latin America, China, Japan, India and the Middle East. U.S. hard power and American soft power find expression in far-reaching processes of American-infused globalization and U.S.-centered anti-Americanism reverberating around the world. Advocates of one-size-fits-all solutions to America’s and the world’s variegated politics are in for great disappointments.
Of course, it comes as no surprise that a highly paid, far-left professor at Cornell would consider President Trump to be a “xenophobic nationalist.” Regardless, the University should be ashamed of itself for allowing its educators to advertise such blatant bias.
Edit: It’s worth noting that based on Cornell tuition, this course alone costs more than most Americans’ monthly salary.
Interesting observation that the tuition cost of the course exceeds most Americans’ annual income. In a similar vein, I recall an analysis that if you take Cornell’s annual tuition, subtract (a very generous) 40% for overhead, divide that number by 30 credit hours per year (to get the cost per credit), and divide that number by 24 class weeks in the year, you come up with a cost per lecture well in excess of $300.
In a lecture to the Cornell faculty, the question was posed several years ago by a recipient off the “Entrepreneur of the Year” that if, instead of collecting tuition up front, what if a TA sat at the door of every lecture and collected $300 admission before each 50 minute lecture? Quite a bit more than you’d pay for a movie ticket.
Ask yourself after every lecture: Was this worth $300?
Cornell conservative republicans should register for that class, and confront the lecturer with challenging questions constantly.
Agreed!
All federal funding of Cornell should be delayed and lost in the mail, grants, subsidies, student loans.
The IRS should audit the entire institution.
Its tax exempt status should be reviewed by the IRS. I am filing a complaint against Cornell with the Tax Exempt division. Partisan political activity, including propaganda is not authorized by the IRS.