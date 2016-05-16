Cornell Student Accused of Rape Sues University Claiming Due Process Violations

Suspended Cornell student Wofgang Ballinger is suing Cornell claiming numerous violations of his due process rights and to prevent the University from making a formal decision regarding his case.

Back in February, Ballinger was suspended for an alleged sexual assault that occurred in his room in the Psi Upsilon fraternity house located on campus. Ballinger, who was enrolled in Cornell’s School of Hotel Administration, was the president of the fraternity chapter at the time.

According to the Ithaca Voice, Ballinger has been charged with first-degree attempted rape, first-degree criminal sexual act and first-degree sexual abuse. On Feb. 9, he was released on his own recognizance from Ithaca City Court and since has been barred from re-entering campus.

The Ithaca Voice continues with its report: