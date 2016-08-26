SAy it isn’t so!

The Student Assembly (SA) held its first meeting of the school year last Thursday, and the all-important first subject of debate was how to spend all of its money –- “too much money” according to Executive Vice President Matt Indimine ’18.

According to this Cornell Sun report, most of the debate concerned whether to allocate the SA’s over-allocation of funds to its myriad committees or to the Special Projects slush fund.

What a uniquely pressing problem the SA has on its hands. It stands in stark contrast to its hardball ways with other student groups on campus that receive funds from the Student Activity Fee, which the SA administers and doles out. In particular, the episode involving the Cornell Cinema last fall semester highlights the zealous approach the SA takes towards some student groups but not others, and certainly not itself.

At least Arts and Sciences Representative Richard Wang ’18 spoke for the constituents when he asked, “Are [Student Assembly members] going to throw this money away?”