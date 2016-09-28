Cornell Students Vote to #FreetheTampon in Landslide

A student-sponsored referendum to provide free tampons and pads in all Cornell bathrooms has passed, with 78.6% of 3,034 voting students casting a ballot in favor.

Pro and con statements relating to the initiative are posted on the Cornell Assemblies Elections page. Many of those who voted “yes” made claims along the lines of, “this is a basic human right, like water or shelter,” and that it’s “ridiculous” and “insane” that they aren’t free already. Many noted that condoms are free at Gannett Health Center, so tampons should be, too.

Those who voted against #FreetheTampon expressed concern over the potential financial burden the project would create and lack of planning, as well as the likely waste of the products, especially in the men’s bathroom. “In any situation in which a discussion is being had about a given institution providing some good or service for free,” writes one student, “it is essential to first be able to estimate the cost of such a provision prior to implementing it.” Another student noted that “[i]t seems expensive, and unnecessary.”

The issue will be presented to the president of the university for potential implementation, though any details that will be brought to the administration are still unclear.