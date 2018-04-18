On David Buckel Law ’87 – Suicide is not the way to go

It is deeply concerning how some media outlets have reported on the recent passing of David Buckel, a Cornell law alumnus. Whilst a mental health crisis in America rages on, glamorizing Buckel’s death undoes the tireless work conducted by health professionals and volunteers across the country and across the world who seek to prevent suicide.

Buckel has portrayed his act in a similar fashion to the Kamikaze pilots of yesteryear; a somewhat “honorable death”. This is not the case. He leaves behind his friends and family, all for a brief moment in the media spotlight. There is no doubt that Buckel, in his final moments in intense pain would have loved to do nothing but spend another second on earth.

Some conservative’s reaction to this act can also be described as nothing short of despicable. Encouraging similar behavior to others, no matter how much your political beliefs differ is never appropriate.

Suicide is never the answer.

To speak with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Call 1800-273-8255 or go to

https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/