DAVIES | An Inside Look at Cornell Murder Suspect’s Facebook Profile

WARNING: The following article contains strong and potentially offensive language

As most members of the Cornell and Ithaca communities are aware, the prime suspect in the August 28th stabbings of two Ithaca College students on Cornell’s campus is now in custody. Nagee Green, 23, of Freeville, was taken into custody November 7th at 1:34 PM while attempting to board a TCAT bus to Ithaca from Freeville. He is being charged with one count of second degree homicide for the murder of 19-year-old Ithaca College business administration major Anthony Nazaire, and one count of second degree assault for seriously wounding another IC student in the same fight, which occurred on Cornell’s campus after a university-sanctioned Omega Psi Phi event.

As the Daily Sun noted, Green had a habit of making Facebook posts calling out “snitches” and anyone with “my name in they mouth.” He also made posts about inner demons and stated that Cornell was “on some Devilish shit.”

Anticipating the impending deactivation of his Facebook account, Review staff took a closer look at Green’s feed. Among numerous reposted rap lyrics and marijuana-related statuses were some interesting statements. His first status after the murder (which was posted on the same day), reads “#ShitBrazyyyy,” which is a Blood term for the word crazy (it is a Blood tradition to replace any uses of the letter “c,” as it is associated with their rival gang, the Crips).

Approximately a month before the stabbings, Green posted the following statuses:

Notable are his multiple threats of stabbing others and his various hashtags, including “#BladesforDays.”

Equally as interesting are some of the images he shared:

Despite being suspected of brutally murdering one African American student and attempting to kill another, Green still laments “bodies in the street” and “people getting away with murder” (which he evidently failed to do). He also seems to be a supporter of Black Lives Matter, only further demonstrating the irony of his posts.

Only time will tell whether Nagee Green will be found guilty, but based solely on analysis of his personal Facebook statuses, there is no question as to why Green is the prime suspect in this tragic homicide.