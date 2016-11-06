The Demographics is Destiny Election

These upcoming themes are not pleasant to discuss. However, they are significant given their recent amplification in the public discourse. Regardless, the cultural Marxist authoritarian thugs will demand my ruin for bringing them up. In their quest to destroy others, they have created nothing of value themselves. What is the point of giving such enemies your respect?

Red states are turning blue, not the other way around. California, the state of Reagan and Nixon, is now a place where near terrorists brandish foreign flags and scream at Trump supporters to leave their Mexican soil. Such political confrontations are reminiscent of those in a decrepit third world country. As California goes, so goes Arizona and ultimately Texas. In upcoming presidential elections, a Republican party even vaguely right of center has no future.

Are these states sliding into oblivion because the left won the debate on any key issue? Of course not. Since the passage of the 1965 Immigration Act, the left gave up on trying to convince America on the merits of its ideology. If voters don’t like you, simply replace them with those who better understand the virtues of big government, political correctness and cultural Marxism. Keep in mind that such values are alien to America’s founding. Of course, the Democrats needed a new population of voters to give such ideas any sense of legitimacy. The strategy has paid critical electoral dividends for the Democrats. In 2012, Barack Obama received 71% of the Latino vote, the largest demographic beneficiary of the 1965 Immigration Act.

Even Conservatives who deeply fear being called racist see the writing on the wall. The National Review admitted that the Republican party in its current form cannot survive the coming demographic changes. Whites, the only ethnic group in America to favor small government by a majority, are a minority in California. Whites in Arizona, 74% of the state’s population in 1991, will be in the minority by 2022. By 2042, whites throughout the country will be a minority. Hispanics, an ascendant demographic throughout the nation, want a larger government by a proportion of 75% according to Pew Research. Republicans can repackage and rebrand their message in outreach like some shoddy, artificial corporate marketing campaign. At the end of the day, none of that matters if your target demographic is significantly impoverished and sees the welfare state as the only lifeline.

In response to mass-immigration and Democrat hegemony in California many conservatives, feeling like unwelcome strangers in their own communities, are desperately seeking out the America they grew up in. Trump supporters Lee Stauffacher and Pam McKinney, an elderly California couple, expressed that sentiment as their motive in moving to Kingman, Arizona. What will happen once such Americans have no place like Kingman to move to? What will happen when every state inevitably goes the way of California? These are the questions of the 2016 election.

The current state of America tells me the oft-heard lament of “we’re losing the country” has already become “we have lost the country.” This creation of a new electoral majority is reverberating throughout America’s institutions, especially Academia. I learned upon attending a diversity event that at Cornell we have an organization called Movimiento Estudiantil Chicanx de Atzlan. Aztlan is a term to describe the lands of the 1848 Mexican cession. The term assumes that US claims to the southwest are illegitimate theft. Instead, such land should become a nation for its original inhabitants, the Chicanos. Such an idea in practice would make people like Lee Stauffacher and Pam McKinney feel quite unwelcome in that region. This disturbing tribalism is gaining traction. Why else do Mexican flags wave at Trump rally protests in places like San Jose?

Are people like Lee Stauffacher and Pam McKinney immoral in supporting Trump in hope of returning to the country they grew up in? Are they rational in wanting their grandchildren to grow up in the same environment they once did? Are their concerns understandable? These questions will not go away regardless of the 2016 election outcome. America is becoming an increasingly balkanized, pessimistic, angry, divided, combative and socially hollowed-out nation. On Tuesday, we will see if the left’s social engineering has succeeded in suppressing such angst or if enough dejected Americans still constitute a silent majority.