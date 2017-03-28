We don’t need Women’s History Month for “inspiration” or “motivation” to achieve greatness—we don’t need to know a single thing about women in history to reach our goals or accomplish something meaningful. According to a Bustle article, “Being a household name was often not the aim of the women who changed the world, but it’s definitely unfair to see them denied the credit they deserve.” The difference between the past feminists who we can be proud of and the delusional feminists of today is that they didn’t need to be recognized for what they did, and they didn’t whine about what was “unfair.” They had real, visible injustices in their world and set out to resolve the issues instead of creating imaginary gender gaps.

Do you think Susan B. Anthony, Jane Austen, Ida B. Wells, Abigail Adams, Harriet Tubman, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, the Brontë sisters, or any other of the incredibly accomplished women throughout history sat back and considered their femininity and the gender barriers they imagined in their way before going out and making a difference in their worlds? Chances are, we as American women wouldn’t reap the benefits of our equal rights now if they had.

Separating women’s accomplishments from those of the other half of the human race serves only to further divide and fuel feminists’ fire—as soon as society prides someone on being “the first woman” with a certain title or the “first woman to accomplish X,” her role is immediately diminished. Who cares what gender someone in a particular role is, as long as he or she gets the job done?

Rather than celebrating our equality and the great strides that women throughout history have made, the world has peppered the month of March with events that aid modern feminists in further demeaning women. The Day Without a Woman inconvenienced women throughout the country on International Women’s Day (March 8), closing schools so that working mothers had to find alternative day care, and embarrassing the majority of the female population that needs to work to help support families.

Nike went even further in disgracing women this month by announcing their sporty hijab, celebrating a religion and culture that treats women like property as a matter of law. To further this female degradation, the world celebrated Muslim Women’s Day on March 27th. The only thing we can serve to accomplish with these specialized days to celebrate specific groups is an emphasis on differences rather than realizing that whether men or women, we are all human—and posting to support your “fellow brown girls” or hosting events only for Black women does nothing to lift all women up together.

Instead of touting your (useless) brand of feminism all over social media and claiming to help women with your meaningless and man-hating tweets, why don’t you stop for just a moment to consider that there are women across the globe who actually are oppressed, but don’t have the luxury to complain about it? Muslim women in the Middle East are beaten ruthlessly and doused with acid for expressing their fashion sense, and mutilated in accordance with Islamic doctors’ recommendations, but Americans who claim to be advocates for women’s rights complain about the imaginary wage gap in their feminist studies classes.

We don’t need Women’s History Month to be grateful for women’s equal rights in America. We can only hope that young women in the present day will grow up—and set aside the toxic ideas of feminism long enough to collaborate with women of different races, realize that men are not the enemy, and someday succeed in the real world without safe spaces or trigger warnings.