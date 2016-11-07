DraftOurDaughters: A not-so-satirical warning of Clinton’s World War 3

Maybe you’ve seen them on social media, ads in the style of Hillary Clinton’s have been cropping up on Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, etc. They depict women in military uniform with captions asking if women are ready to go to war. They use the hashtag #DraftOurDaughters, a nod to the Draft America’s Daughter’s Act of 2016 which sought to “amend the Military Selective Service Act to extend the registration and conscription requirements of the Selective Service System to all U.S. citizens and residents between the ages of 18 and 26. (Currently such provisions apply only to men.)” Hillary Clinton supported this bill before it was voting for by the Senate. Although the bill itself is one of equality and progress, something to celebrate, the context of the bill is slightly chilling. Having the draft open for women seems lovely and fine until you realize that there might actually be a draft.



It’s especially unsettling when considering the strong possibility of war with Russia if Hillary were to be elected. Recent releases by Wikileaks show Clinton’s support of a no-fly zone, citing that it would “ “kill a lot of Syrians.” Paired both with her aggressive military intervention in Syria by arming rebels, further perpetuating a civil war, and her scapegoat-esque, baseless claims about Russian hackers, the possibility of a World War 3 under a President Clinton is becoming more and more real. Wolf Blitzer of CNN reported that “If Americans vote for Clinton, it’s war.” Green Party Candidate Jill Stein also voiced her concerns saying that Clinton is: “Trying to start an air war with Russia…which means in Hillary gets elected we’re kinda [sic] going to war with Russia, a nuclear armed power.”



This is not the first time warmonger Clinton has fomented insurrection. Her disastrous intervention in Libya as secretary of state can provide a glimpse of what is to come given Hillary has her way with Syria.

“Before the revolution, Libya was a secure, prospering, secular Islamic country and a critical ally providing intelligence on terrorist activity post–September 11, 2001. Qaddafi was no longer a threat to the United States. Yet Secretary of State Hillary Clinton strongly advocated and succeeded in convincing the administration to support the Libyan rebels with a no-fly zone, intended to prevent a possible humanitarian disaster that turned quickly into all-out war.” “Despite valid ceasefire opportunities to prevent “bloodshed in Benghazi” at the onset of hostilities, Secretary Clinton intervened and quickly pushed her foreign policy in support of a revolution led by the Muslim Brotherhood and known terrorists in the Libyan Islamic Fighting Group. One of the Libyan Rebel Brigade commanders, Ahmed Abu Khattala, would later be involved in the terrorist attack in Benghazi on September 11, 2012.” “Her bad judgment and failed policy resulted in the arming of terrorists, months of war and tens of thousands of causalities, the murder of the American ambassador and the deaths of three other brave Americans, continued civil war and the collapse of the Libyan economy, and a failed nation-state contributing to a tragic European migrant crisis. Clearly the Libyan disaster tops Secretary Clinton’s legacy of failure.” (NationalInterest.org)



Are you ready for World War 3? Ladies, are you ready to fight as well?