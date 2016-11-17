Fear and Loathing on Cornell’s Campus

“We are here making our identities heard,” roared the leader of Cornell’s Movimiento Estudiantil Chicanx de Atzlan at an anti-Trump walkout held last Friday on the Arts Quad. Those identities are pretty much anything non-white male, and likely anything non-white altogether. Indeed, a later speaker at the gathering railed against white women since 53% of them voted for President-Elect Donald Trump. She also screamed about the election result not being surprising at all since America is “literally bursting at the seams with white supremacists, transphobic, islamophobic, queer antagonistic, sexist people.”

Keep in mind, she is talking about the same country that naturalizes around 1 million predominately non-white legal immigrants on an annual basis. She is talking about the same country that elected a black president twice. She is talking about the same country that works tirelessly to promote affirmative action to advance college admission and job prospects for ethnic minorities. None of that matters. To these walkout attendees, White Americans will always be racist. In relation to insatiable anger, a later speaker claimed, “we would be out here regardless of the results of Tuesday night.” Great, so even if your candidate wins, the country deserves to be burnt to the ground anyway? His premise sounds like some no-win nightmare scenario for anyone daring to disagree with the far left’s agenda of radical transformation.

Despite such an aggressive premise, protesters here and throughout the country attempt to claim victim status-the most coveted title of today’s decadent society-in what amounts to a farce. For example, a Muslim student at the University of Louisiana falsified a claim that Trump supporters ripped off her hijab. Two students at Northwestern University admitted to perpetrating a hate-crime hoax by spray painting racial slurs, a swastika and the word “Trump” on the walls of the campus chapel. A female Asian student at the University of Minnesota claimed she defended herself against a white male Trump supporter in a racially-motivated attack, only for the assailant to call the police and label her as the perpetrator. The Minneapolis PD has no record of such a call. Following the far-left’s narrative, one would think mobs of angry, white working-class men, clad in their MAGA hats, armed with torches and pitchforks, are descending upon anyone unfortunate enough to belong to a marginalized community.

However, the mindset that Trump and his followers are a fascist, racist lot to be stopped at all costs has fueled the left’s climate of anger, instability and hate. One anti-Trump protester in a CNN interview called for deaths in the necessary fight to destroy Trump and everything he represents. Public monuments in New Orleans were adorned with graffiti phrases like “die whites, die.” In what potentially constitutes a hate crime, 4 black assailants in Chicago assaulted a white man, stole his car and shouted, “he voted Trump” despite no evidence proving so. An 11-year-old became crutch-bound after telling his classmates that he voted for Trump in a school mock election. Anti-Trump zealots choked a man wearing a Trump hat on the New York City subway.

These events are taking place in the context of nation-wide protests and riots, against the “peaceful transition of power” which leftists lauded just a few short weeks ago. Oh, and remember “Love Trumps Hate?” They were kidding on that one too. Given the far left’s views toward America, Trump supporters and white people generally, I am convinced that hatred is vital for the far left’s functioning in 2016. In fact, since Trump’s election, assassination threats have exploded across social media against the President-Elect. These grotesque assaults are integral to our new America. A zero-sum battle of irreconcilable warring tribes has replaced a battle of ideas.

A question to any conservative who shuns identity politics: how on earth would you convince someone like the aforementioned Chicanx speaker to abandon their intersectional identity and adopt an American identity that surpasses race, gender, orientation and so on? Intersectional identity against supposed “oppression” has an enticing, even insurmountable allure. Indeed, how else will concessions be extracted from people highly sensitive, shameful and guilt-ridden about their ” oppressive privilege”? Students across the country are rallying in their campuses under this intersectionality banner. Permanent lines have been drawn. One will never convince such protesters to empathize with Trump voters given their very real concerns about the economy, trade, opioid addictions or environmental regulations. Such voters are morally unworthy of empathy and must be mercilessly destroyed in order to protect marginalized identity groups and dismantle the growing systems of oppression.

All of that said, one cannot waste too much time and energy being angry with these folks (or folx as the smart set apparently spells it now). They have been calling Trump and his supporters racist, sexist, islamophobic and xenophobic throughout this entire election. These tactics failed miserably. They will fail again as this band of scoundrels quadruples down on identity politics. Centrists who either sat out the election or begrudgingly voted for Clinton will see in the coming weeks and months that the tree of leftism grows from bitter, toxic roots. The Cultural Marxist left, the core ideology of today’s Democrat Party, is unmasking itself for all to see.