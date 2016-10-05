ISA, Islamic State in America

Yes, ISIS is here. They have been here a long time. They have left their mark in places like Minnesota, Chelsea, Seattle, Orlando and San Bernardino. I’m not that surprised. In fact, I’m not surprised at the left’s response to such attacks on America. Terrorism simply, “part and parcel” of living in a city like New York according to Londonistan-err London-mayor Sadiq Khan. The nihilistic shoulder shrugging from the spineless elites who are responsible for their citizens’ safety is depressing, albeit commonplace. So why do we see this reaction time and time again after routine attacks from followers of ‘the religion of peace’? Well, it’s simple. The far left has accepted these mere inconveniences as a small price to pay for their ultimate goal of ‘fundamental transformation’ as Barack Obama called it in 2008.

What is ‘fundamental transformation’? That question is best answered in a joint op-ed by the mayors of London, New York and Paris. According to Breitbart.com, they wrote, “it is wrong to characterize immigrant and refugee communities as radical and dangerous; in our experience, militant violence is vanishingly rare. Therefore, we must continue to pursue an inclusive approach to resettlement in order to combat the growing tide of xenophobic language around the globe.” Many would dismiss this virtue signaling as mere leftist pabulum, but something far more significant is buried in here. The notion of continuing to accept increasing numbers of so called refugees that ISIS has admitted to infiltrating is not ill-informed policy. It is the indicator of leadership that wants to see its own society crumble. Bill De Blasio knows that unsavory opinions are held by Muslim communities throughout the world. 42% of French Muslims support suicide bombings against infidels for example according to Pew Research. Bill De Blasio knows that practically every Islamic terrorist in Europe and America came from a supposedly innocent mosque that seemed to preach tolerance. He also knows that the majority of Muslims vote for progressive political parties both in the United States and Europe.

Such ‘virtuous compassion’ now makes sense. After every terrorist attack, we need to accept more refugees because they will become citizens and outvote narrow-minded, bigoted, racist, xenophobic, islamophobic Americans. Since a whopping 60% of White Americans voted republican in the last presidential election (with an even larger margin expected for 2016), democrats must look to other demographic groups to win the popular vote. Thus, they galvanize support in places like the Muslim community where they allege that natural, human desires for security are in actuality manifestations of hatred against 1.6 billion people. Grant it, the American Islamic community is small, only 0.9% of Americans identify as Muslims. But, Hillary Clinton’s planned 500% increase in Syrian refugees will add to their numbers. In fact, she plans to settle a staggering total of over 1 million Muslims in the US by the time her term ends. Elections are only decided by a few million votes as it is. Taking that into account, Hillary Clinton also plans to legalize 11 million illegal aliens within her first 100 days in office. A massive new influx of far-left citizens from Syria to Mexico will be added to democrat voting rolls after a Clinton victory. If that happens, conservatives will never win another presidential election after 2016. Never. This is it.

The call for more refugees is a play for the left’s permanent demographic dominance over the American electorate. And, boy is it working. In fact, liberals probably would not even need such a refugee policy since 1 million immigrants legally become US citizens each year and for the most part end up voting democrat. However, ideological dynamics are also at play beneath this power-grab. You see, people like Syrian refugees are not only outstanding individuals in search of a better life. They are actually superior to American citizens themselves. Virtuous refugees from Syria, Mexico or Iraq will be the new, true superior Americans, untainted by racism or islamophobia. The United States itself cannot expand based on citizens that hold politically unacceptable opinions in 2016. As it stands, half of Americans support Trump’s ban on Muslim immigration to the US. Thankfully, that statistic will change as the electorate and America’s own culture is fundamentally transformed through the left’s immigration and refugee policies.