A few days ago at work, a student approached my coworker and I, asking us to take a few minutes of our time to write a note of appreciation to someone at Cornell as part of a project. I was surprised to learn that it wasn’t for a class or for a grade, but a student was taking the initiative to do this just because. Though I was intrigued, I continued about my duties at work without a second thought to the short letter of gratitude that I had just written or how it might be displayed later on. When I woke up this morning to an email from Lifted Cornell, I recalled the note I had written to a friend, and was thrilled to see that I had received one as well.

When I finally made it to the Arts Quad this afternoon, I was blown away by the beauty of so many colorful floating objects and letters of thanks all around me. Students were taking photos and laughing, searching for their own letters, and enjoying the sunshine and child-like happiness that accompanies springtime and a field of balloons. It is not often that an event has the ability to unite large portions of our campus, and when it does, it tends to be a tragedy. However, judging by reactions I’ve seen on social media, it seems as though Lifted has done the trick in bringing us closer together while also lifting our spirits.

While I’m not acquainted with any of the students involved in the project, I am extremely impressed with their dedication to bringing a day of happiness to campus. While it seems like a small gesture, I can only imagine the amount of planning, time, and organization that must have gone into this initiative. The feeling of joy in receiving a note and knowing that I made someone’s day as well is one that has stuck with me all day!

In the midst of all of the controversy on campus each day, the tension between conservatives and our liberal peers, and the stresses of being a student, it’s easy to forget how fortunate we are to be Cornellians and neglect to thank the people we love. Standing in the center of a field of balloons placed painstakingly there by my classmates made me pause and reflect on all the wonderful people and opportunities that I’ve been given, and I hope it makes you do the same.

When all is said and done, we’re all connected to each other through this incredible university–regardless of race, gender, politics, or any other factors that divide us, make time today to go see the Arts Quad and take a moment to appreciate the happiness that a few hundred colored balloons can bring to your day.