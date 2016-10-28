Prisoners of Our Own Experiences

This week, my Labor History class hosted a guest lecturer. Since he himself was a graduate of the ILR School and had served as an influential labor union leader for many years, I looked forward to his perspective and his stories. Indeed, he did tell an incredible story of how a textile strike in a small southern town had led to the integration of the school system there. However, I found myself amazed at the prejudice demonstrated by a man who has spent his life fighting against injustice. He began his lecture nostalgically, discussing how the Cornell he had attended in the 1960s and 70s had been a bastion of leftist activism and progressive thought, noting somewhat wistfully that he did not believe a single Republican had attended the ILR School in those days. Throughout the rest of his talk, he mentioned the words “conservative” and “Republican” several more times––each with increasing vitriol and bitterness. Finally, he ironically labeled Donald Trump a “baboon” while chiding Trump for his use of name-calling.

Immediately following the lecture, I found myself put-off by the divisive and dismissive rhetoric of the guest lecturer. My first instinct was to write an angry article about how conservatives are persecuted on this and other campuses across the country and perhaps use it as further evidence of the double standards that exist in American politics. However, the more I thought about his own obvious frustrations with conservatives, the more I realized that his own experiences must have cultivated those opinions and that his frustrations can be related to those of Trump supporters. The union organizer who bitterly discussed conservatives has no doubt seen conservatives do some despicable things as they attempted to squash the unions that the lecturer had fought so hard to protect. While I reject the generalizations he made about a group that I am a part of, I understand that his frustrations are grounded in personal experience.

A few weeks ago, when I told a group of fellow ILR students that I was not going to vote for either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, they were shocked. With a look of disgust on their faces, they asked how I could justify not voting against Trump. I was taken aback. So narrow minded were these people that they could not fathom not voting against Donald Trump, much less voting for him. These people fail to consider that people’s opinions, frustrations and yes, anger are shaped by their own experiences. Millions of Americans are furious that their health insurance rates are skyrocketing and will continue to do so under Obamacare. Millions more are disgusted by the Obama Administration’s failures or perceived failures abroad in Syria, Libya and Iran. Why would these people vote for a candidate in Hillary Clinton that continues to praise Obamacare and who was instrumental in crafting the foreign policy that they detest?

In sports, the term “prisoners of the moment” is oftentimes used to describe fans and pundits who overreact to the latest development and who fail to temper their reactions. In life, we are all prisoners of our own moments and experiences. The guest lecturer in my Labor History class has formed his opinions based upon his experiences and interests; Trump supporters have done the same. This does not necessarily have to be a bad thing in all cases. People should act in their own interest. Yet being prisoners of our own experiences can be terrible when we begin to generalize based upon those experiences. Whether that involves a ban on all people of a certain faith or the lambasting of an entire political group as evil, it’s wrong. Instead of accepting leaders that prey upon different voting blocs and their specific interests or “prisons” (see Clinton, Hillary and Trump, Donald) we need to champion and elect people willing to look at, understand and represent the interests of all Americans.