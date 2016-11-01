The Road to Single Payer Healthcare

In 2017, health insurance premiums are slated to increase by an average of 25% for federal exchanges. This is a staggering number that will undoubtedly impact millions of Americans, especially those in the middle class. Of course this is the complete opposite of what then Senator Obama promised on the campaign trail in 2008 and when he was championing the bill in Congress. In order to mitigate the burden of these premiums on ObamaCare customers, President Obama will shift the burden onto the government in the form of subsidies. On top of that, the administration also suggests that customers switch their health insurance to the option with the lowest premiums, i.e. the plans with the lowest amount of coverage.

Not only will 2017 be marked by a large spike in healthcare costs but also by a sharp decrease in the number of options. The percentage of customers using Healthcare.gov who have 3 or more issuers will decrease from 88% to 56%, meaning 44% of all customers will only have 1 or 2 options on the federal exchange in 2017. For this reason, millions of Americans who are legally obligated to buy insurance under the federal exchange will be short on options.

ObamaCare continues to prove that the intervention of government in healthcare serves to limit individual freedoms.

From its inception this law has been one disaster after another; whether it is the failed rollout of Healthcare.gov or the thousands of Americans who were forced to give up the plans that they liked, again against the promises of President Obama. Obviously, then, ObamaCare is faulted and needs to be repealed.

However, instead of recognizing ObamaCare as a complete failure and trying to dismantle it, democrats, namely Secretary Clinton, have a different “solution.” They don’t want to repeal the law; Secretary Clinton, for instance, wants to provide a public option to improve the law. In other words, Secretary Clinton thinks that although the government is ineffective at running a health insurance market place, we should give the government more power with regards to our health. Indeed, this is exactly what Secretary Clinton and the democrats want: the government’s complete control over our healthcare. If Hillary Clinton is elected as president, the country will be moved even closer to socialized healthcare.