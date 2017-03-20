Steve King is Absolutely Correct

Outspoken. Politically incorrect. Unapologetic. Right. These words best describe Iowa Congressman Steve King. He faced a shrieking firestorm of media meltdown rage after tweeting support for the nationalist Dutch politician, Geert Wilders. “Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.”

Interestingly enough, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan validated the congressman by calling on Turks in Europe to have five children. He saw such a move as revenge for “vulgarism, antagonism, and injustice,” from the European Union. “The place in which you are living and working is now your homeland and new motherland. Stake a claim to it.”

With common sense, Erdogan believes that a Europe with a large enough Turkish population will resemble Turkey, not the Europe of old. With this transformation, he could easily advance his own Turkish interests in Europe. Indeed, Erdogan and the Turkish state inspire deep loyalties in the Turks currently living in Europe. Under his encouragement, Turks rioted in the Netherlands due to the sovereign nation preventing foreign diplomats from promoting a Turkish referendum.

Erdogan is not the only person to see how crucial demographics are to determining a nation’s future. Khalid Sheikh Mohammad of the 9/11 attacks saw mass immigration of Muslims into the United States as the key to his terrorist group’s victory. He envisioned Muslims with high birth rates radically transforming US population demographics to the point where it would become increasingly receptive to sharia law.

These hopes of demographic transformation go beyond Islam. Jorge Ramos of Univision bragged in Spanish to a predominately Latino audience that, “this is our country, not theirs.” He made this observation in light of the fact that Whites in America will soon become a minority, a date gleefuly awaited by many on the left. From Ramos’ perspective, an increasingly Hispanic America means that Hispanics will exert more power, more influence and more sway in shaping the media, political trajectory, culture, values and countless other aspects of American civic life. He approaches the American political discourse strictly in terms of advancing his own group’s interests. Keep in mind, Ramos is not some fringe character. Polls show him to be one of the most trusted and recognized figures of the Latino community.

Furthermore, Ramos’ sentiments are reflected in popular slogans like, “Make America Mexico Again” at Trump protests. Such protesters believe this dream can become reality with an ever larger Mexican and Mexican-descended population in the US. If demographics were not destiny, why at all would the left care about America becoming increasingly Hispanic? Why should that demographic shift matter to people like Jorge Ramos?

In terms of policy, Steve King’s “xenophobic, islamophobic, evil” philosophy is actually quite mainstream in several nations. “In countries that have accepted immigration, there has been a lot of friction, a lot of unhappiness both for the newcomers and the people who already lived there.” Who said that? It was not some racist, xenophobic, islamophobic, white supremacist like Steve King. No, those words come from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He sees a shrinking population as a necessary price to pay for the low crime, non-existent terrorism, high social capital, high trust and general cohesion associated with the extremely homogeneous Japanese nation.

Nothing radical, extreme or hateful can be found in Steve King’s remarks. His way of thinking in part elected Donald Trump. The president’s electorate was wary of constant, unrelenting mass immigration that transformed their communities to the point where they could no longer recognize the country they grew up in. They embraced Trump’s call for stricter border security. Admittedly, many of Donald Trump’s voters were not too eager about becoming a minority. If Jorge Ramos is allowed to pay attention to this demographic transformation, why aren’t Trump supporters? Such an argument is met with absolute horror, revulsion and disgust by political elites who demand worship of mass immigration. In a previous article, I noted such angst from common proles is expected, rational and far from immoral.

Steve King channeled such concerns in his tweet. He bravely spoke a truth that too many are afraid to admit. They are brow-beaten, intimidated, bullied and name-called into staying silent on the truth of mass immigration. They especially fear being called the R-word, perhaps the most powerful insult of today. Such people legitimately fear their careers and livelihoods could be destroyed by voicing the opinions of Steve King. However, such narrative hegemony may be beginning to fade with such comments from Steve King. Indeed, popular YouTube gamer, JonTron, courageously used his platform to defend the congressman. Hopefully, this era of far-left political correctness will come to an end as more people feel emboldened to challenge a dominant narrative on immigration.