The System is Rigged…And Illegitimate

Well, these past few weeks have confirmed my long-held beliefs on establishment politics. Hillary Clinton will be the next president of the United States, and I along with nearly half of the country will not recognize her presidency as legitimate.

For starters, the Republican party has zero claims in representing its own voters, especially the 13.4 million people who voted for Trump, exceeding George Bush’s 2000 vote record by 1.4 million. One finds the reality quite depressing, realizing that party elites worked hardest to destroy the candidate who had the most legitimate claims to a popular mandate in the party’s history. Shortly after the notorious Trump Tapes were released, a torrent of Republican beltway elites decided that 2005 locker room talk was worse than electing a corrupt pathological liar who compromised state secrets. They decided that 2005 locker room talk was worse than electing someone who promises amnesty of upwards to 30 million illegal aliens who will ensure that Republicans become a mere footnote in future elections. Forget about winning, at least the GOP gets to lecture us proles on their moral purity.

Keep in mind, this Republican brain trust stood for nothing over the past 25 years other than disastrous wars, pathetically acceding to every leftist cultural perversion, open borders and the Chamber of Commerce. Now these globalists-err conservatives-have added another accomplishment to their list: the irreversible end of legitimate liberal hegemony. For that, they have my utmost sincere thanks.

Will any Trump supporter wake up in the middle of a Clinton presidency and condone Paul Ryan for honorably abandoning Trump and sinking his candidacy? After this election, Trump supporters will become further embittered, hopeless and dejected as they watch what little security they had in life erode before their eyes. H1B visas, the war on coal, outsourcing via TPP, Americans dying in pointless war to destabilize Russia and Assad, you name it. Every one of Clinton’s policies will mean existential destruction for Trump’s supporters. Those wronged will rightfully see the Republican leadership as Quislings who sacrificed their constituents on the altar of honorably losing to the liberal Gods of morality.

A Trump supporter in Iowa recently told Mike Pence she was ready for revolution if Hillary Clinton wins. Get ready for similar calls post-election. Indeed, after Obama’s re-election, petitions asking for state secession flooded the White House. Imagine what will happen after the election of someone who belongs in jail according to nearly half of the country. Even ignoring this scenario, the spirit of ‘76 remains vibrant and growing. For example, the Texas Nationalist movement currently has 217,431 likes on Facebook. In contrast, the state’s Republican party only has 87,223 likes. While these Facebook likes are not scientific, there is no doubt that the election of one of the most hated politicians in the country’s history will open up new possibilities for secession in America.

With secession, Americans will have a chance to diverge from an evil ideology of globalism that has defined the entire ruling class. Secession means breaking away from elites who see people as nothing more than economic units to be managed and ordered around for next quarter’s GDP growth. Secession means breaking away from an illegitimate elite that through no popular mandate whatsoever outsourced jobs and insourced the global south via mass immigration. Such profound dissonance between popular and elite consensus means irreconcilable conflict between the rulers and the ruled. A country with irreconcilable factions cannot survive indefinitely.

Many argue that calls for secession are far too radical, because the system is not illegitimate. Well, does the system view Trump supporters, nearly half the country, with any legitimacy? When Hillary Clinton called half of Trump’s supporters irredeemable, her hideous media allies pounced to declare that all of them were. The National Review, an elite Conservative publication, claimed that White working class communities, the capital of Trump nation, “deserve to die.” To be clear, our political, cultural and economic elites do not see Trump voters as people with real concerns in need of address. No, these voters are the enemy. They block Hillary Clinton’s envisioned no-boarders hemispheric common market utopia by disobediently supporting Trump who dares to say, “America first.” Since those in power view us with illegitimacy, condescension and hatred, we will gladly return such feeling.

After this election, Trump’s supporters will refuse to merely step aside and support the president, just because “we are all Americans.” That naive romanticism died when a corrupt, decadent globalist elite seized power and decided that its constituents’ concerns were stupid, backward, intolerant and xenophobic. These masters of the universe were bipartisan in pushing an alien ideology of open borders, free trade, forced cultural transformation and unwinnable wars upon middle America. Meanwhile, these Democrats and Republicans alike remained insulated in their gated communities, their college towns and their coastal hubs from an agenda that eviscerated their underlings.

The hideous relationship between the rulers and the ruled means the declining political order will rightfully die out. Secession will tell the elites in the best way possible that they are no longer welcome to represent the constituents they have always hated. A path diverges from the rigged system embodied by cretins like Paul Ryan and Hillary Clinton. After November 9, those who wanted to make America great again will follow it.