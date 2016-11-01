Takeaways from the Third Presidential Debate

1. It Was Trump’s Best and Clinton’s Worst Debate Until…

In the first two debates, Clinton’s demeanor carried her to victories. Despite the fact that Clinton is generally considered unlikable and uncharismatic by most Americans, her stately, dignified behavior was reassuring to voters who were put off by Trump’s brash, undisciplined style. This debate was a little different. Trump articulated his policy ideas in a more coherent manner this time around and successfully attacked Clinton on her emails. Clinton, instead of coming off as prepared, seemed stiff and made a habit of flashing a fake smile whenever allegations were leveled. In addition, Clinton’s responses regarding Wallace’s inquiries into the Clinton Foundation were unsatisfactory. All of this looked like it was going to amount to a narrow Trump victory on debate night, something the Trump Train needed desperately in order to keep chugging considering his shoddy poll numbers. Clinton needed a classic controversial Trump quote to win the night.

2. Donald Trump Was Never Going to Be President

Donald Trump was never going to be the President of the United States of America. He simply lacks the discipline necessary to win a national election in America. His charm and populist message could have propelled him to the presidency but it is not to be. Think about how easily he’s taken Hillary Clinton’s obvious caution tape clad bait: first with the Gold Star Khan family, and later with former Miss Universe Alicia Machado. Then there was last night. Moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump if he would accept the results of the election. All he had to do was say “yes”. Instead, he gave a long-winded answer about media bias and Clinton’s infamous email controversy before being pressed by Wallace on the actual question. At that point, Trump decided that a reassuring, presidential thing to say would be “I’ll keep you in suspense”. Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway is likely still hungover from the obscene amount of alcohol she must have consumed upon hearing that gem.

3. The Media Carefully Cultivated the Post-Debate Narrative

Does Donald Trump talk too much about media bias? Absolutely. Is it irritating? You bet! Is Fox News “fair and balanced”? That’s like asking if Jeb Bush is “charming and vivacious”. Does the mainstream media in general have a liberal bias? Yup, and it showed on Wednesday night. In the aftermath of the debate, there was little discussion of the policy based portion. All that any of the appalled, exasperated pundits wanted to talk about was Trump’s “suspense” comment. It was a stupid thing to say. Yet the media’s reaction was both dramatic and contrived. Donald Trump is not going to incite a violent revolution when he loses on November 8th. The only possible way he would challenge the result is legally. Al Gore did it. But this time, it was a Republican who said it and worse yet, it was Trump.

4. Neither Candidate Is Interested in Tackling Entitlements and That’s Scary

Regardless of your political leanings, the answers from both candidates regarding entitlements were wholly unacceptable. When pressed on what they would do about the impending insolvency of both Medicare and Social Security both candidates dropped the ball like it was hot. Trump started his answer talking about lowering taxes and finished by bashing Obamacare (two things that are normally music to my ears) but there were no solutions. Clinton claimed that raising taxes would magically replenish the trust funds for both programs, which is mathematically impossible. Neither entertained cuts for future beneficiaries. Nobody wants to hear that benefits will be cut, but if this issue isn’t addressed seriously and soon, there will be no benefits.