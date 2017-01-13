The Chicago Kidnapping

“F**k White people, F**k Donald Trump.” These epithets have come to define the horrific, live-streamed torture session of January 4th, 2017. Through the grainy footage, one could see a mentally disabled man’s hopelessness in facing four torturers devoid of any empathy . Beyond its shocking nature, this video has also brought to fruition an inescapable truth. The normalization of anti-White sentiments by our media and academia has real-life consequences.

A quick disclaimer. I use the term anti-White instead of “racist” or “reverse-racism” to establish clarity. Many leftists claim Whites cannot be the victim of racism or reverse-racism because they hold power in America’s society and institutions. In other words, racism requires power. The word racism has become so hotly debated that its very meaning has become obfuscated. The word anti-White is self-explanatory, however. It cuts through the noise and clearly defines the issue being discussed.

Just how prevalent is anti-White sentiment today? Lookup any mainstream media publication or personality and you will find out. News articles call Whites dangerous, crazy and a plague to the planet. Others accuse Whites of ruining everything. Late night tv comedians claim White people “ruined America” to laughs and cheers. “Deep” think pieces headline “White Men Must be Stopped: The Very Future of Mankind Depends on it.” If any other race or ethnic group replaced “White(s)” in any of these headlines, uproarious condemnation would ensue.

In regards to the big picture, keep in mind that the media constantly prattles on about “white privilege.” This privilege allegedly keeps whites ahead economically, politically, socially and culturally at the expense of every other ethnic group. According to media experts, even rural Whites of the most impoverished backgrounds are guilty in such a regard. Multi-millionaire pundits like Fareed Zakaria of the Washington Post contemptuously label working-class Whites as “an elite group.”

Since 2007, Whites have been the only ethnic group to see their share of jobs in the labor market shrink. Hispanics, Blacks and Asians saw remarkable job growth in that time period. Whites are also the only ethnic group in America to see their life expectancy decline in the grips of a combined health crisis of disease, drug addiction and alcoholism. Some privilege.

This hatred for whites should be considered as an outgrowth from an academic culture that is insatiably obsessed with calling out whites as uniquely immoral at every possible opportunity. On Christmas Eve, an assistant professor at Drexel University, George Ciccariello-Maher, tweeted out, “All I want for Christmas is White genocide.”

Following a significant backlash, he tried to minimize the repugnant statement as a mere joke. However, the Professor wrote an entire academic paper justifying the genocide of Haiti’s White population. According to Ciccariello-Maher, such a genocide was necessary to prevent a return to slavery for the country’s Black population.

Academics scrambled to defend the anti-White professor through a petition on the grounds of “academic freedom.” Such a defense is particularly hilarious given that the ongoing suppression of conservative opinions on college campuses is vigorously documented. Just last month, we saw the welcoming reception here on campus that Senator Santorum received for being a Republican.

In short, the academic establishment is only interested in defending the academic freedom of those espousing far-left, anti-White opinions. Calling for White genocide merits academic freedom, but calling for a slightly less politically correct approach to Halloween costumes will get you run off campus.

Of course, Ciccariello-Maher is not an isolated incident. Third Worldist Curricula constantly emphasizes that only, or at least chiefly, Whites should be held to account for past and present societal wrongdoings such as slavery, genocide, imperialism, famine and religious persecution.

How does the fact that anti-White opinions are embedded within our academic and media culture relate to this outburst of sadism in Chicago? As the four thugs beat up that terrified young man, they shouted, “F**K White people.” They are the product of a culture that is completely obsessed with calling out whites at every opportunity possible. Of course they felt justified because they grew up learning about the evil of whites.

While these four kidnappers likely did not attend a University seminar on “the problem of whiteness”, they have been inundated with an anti-White media narrative. Radical, far-left academia has undoubtedly influenced such media. Concepts like “white privilege” made their debut on campus. Now, they are part of everyday media discourse. What else can be expected from a chattering class whose opinions are molded in such elite, leftist academic environments?

This facebook torture session is hardly a stand-alone act. Conservative journalist, Colin Flaherty, documents significant, albeit largely unreported, black-on-white crime in his bestselling book “White Girl Bleed A Lot.” The book chronicles “the knockout game.” This ritual involves predominantly young black men sneaking up on unsuspecting predominately white victims and assaulting them. The assailants often film the act. The game is also known as “polar bear hunting” to illustrate its racial connotations.

Of course, all black youths should not be collectively branded as guilty in such interracial violence. Nor should academics, media figures or anyone else be denied their right to free speech in presenting their viewpoints on race in America. Instead, those on the right wing should aggressively challenge leftist concepts like white privilege. Do not be afraid of being called racist in arguing against anti-White sentiments. These feelings are instrumental in generating grievance that leads to the lashing out against whites. Such lashing out is embodied in the Chicago kidnapping. Therefore, it is time for Conservatives to have an unafraid, honest conversation about race with the left.