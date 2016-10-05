The Toxic Mindset Behind the Charlotte Riots

North Carolina Congressman Robert Pittenger stumbled upon the incendiary truth about the riots in Charlotte, North Carolina. “They hate white people,” he said in a CNN interview, referring to the rioters, protesters and demonstrators who terrorized the city. Does this taboo observation speak the truth? Absolutely.

First, a brief primer on what exactly happened. On September 20, Keith Lamont Scott was shot dead by an African-American Police officer, Brentley Vinson. Subsequent footage of the shooting revealed officer Vinson shouting repeatedly at Scott to “drop the gun.” Scott’s fingerprints and DNA were also found on a gun at the scene of the shooting. Of course, none of that mattered. Charlotte endured rioting for the following two nights as the Black Lives Matter Movement and their demonstrating allies shut down a highway, looted stores, threw rocks at cars, broke windows, set fires and assaulted journalists.

These same rioters and protesters especially focused their anger and hatred on white people, despite the fact that no whites were involved in the police shooting. One protester, after being assured that he was on live TV, eagerly exclaimed “white people are barbaric, white lives don’t matter.” Keith Lamont Scott’s brother shouted to reporters, “all white people are devils.” On September 21st, a white man in a Charlotte parking garage pleaded for mercy as a group of rioters violently beat him up. Shortly after the riots, nasty graffiti in Hillsborough County, Florida emerged that read, “kill white people.” One can safely say that what happened in Charlotte was built upon not just a mindset of hating the police, but of hating white people as a whole.

Of course, this mindset did not simply spring out of nowhere, it has many sources and one of them can be traced right back to the College Campus. On the 23rd, Cornell student demonstrators led a Black Lives Matter march through the Arts Quad and Ho Plaza. They shouted off the demands of their anti-law enforcement organization which included “end the war on black people” and reparations for slavery. That provocative demand, “end the war on black people” is especially telling when paired with another common Black Lives Matter refrain, “white silence is white violence.” Well, according to Pew Research only 40% of White Americans support Black Lives Matter. Since a majority of whites don’t support Black Lives Matter, they are in fact waging this “war on black people” according to the organization’s logic. If white silence is violence and if most whites are silent, then what does BLM view as the appropriate reaction? Look no further than Charlotte.

BLM is not a movement about bettering the African-American community. It is not even a movement about protesting police brutality. It is instead firmly directed against any notion of law enforcement, which in itself is just a proxy for BLM’s real object of animosity: white people. BLM’s thought leaders are not stupid. They understand the implications of their demands when taken to their logical end. One campus protester here at Cornell carried a sign reading “abolish the police.” She knows what would happen without the police. The outcome is simple. Crime would rise dramatically in areas it currently persists like inner cities. Moreover, it would enter areas like the suburbs where crime is low. After the Milwaukee Riots of this summer, Sherelle Smith, the sister of a police shooting victim, Sylville Smith, called for Black Lives Matter to burn down the suburbs. Of course, the existence of the police stops such violence in the first place. Therefore, the police themselves are simply an inhibitor to the long term goals of some of BLM’s most radical members. Put simply, for BLM, racially-charged violence is an understood outcome of their agenda.

The idea that our leaders would praise BLM as opposed to labeling it as a terrorist group is just another sign of moral decadence in America. The current ideological hegemony dictates that racism is worse than the cannibalism of children. If you criticize BLM you are racist. If you are racist, you deserve to have your life utterly destroyed, ruined and brutally pulverized with no mercy. Terminated with extreme prejudice. Razed to the ground in a manner that would make Scipio of the Punic Wars blush. BLM is just another manifestation of the left’s understanding of the relationship between power and violence. Watch what happens if you dare challenge such power. Just ask Brian Ogle, an Alabaman high school student who posted “Blue Lives Matter” on Facebook. Currently in critical condition, he received a beating from BLM sympathizers that left his skull broken in three place. Don’t worry, his opposition to BLM made him racist and thus irredeemable.